Four dead after Chile plane crash

Monday January 9, 2017
09:57 AM GMT+8

A light aircraft is seen after crashing on the outskirts of Tirua city, south of Chile, killing 4 people onboard, according to local media reports January 8, 2017. — Reuters picA light aircraft is seen after crashing on the outskirts of Tirua city, south of Chile, killing 4 people onboard, according to local media reports January 8, 2017. — Reuters picSANTIAGO, Jan 9 — A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people yesterday, according to local officials.

The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio Bio region at approximately 1700 GMT (0100 Monday in Malaysia).

Four passengers — a woman and three men — died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region’s high winds.

It was not clear if the pilot was killed.

The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720 kilometers (445 miles) south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.

Investigations into the incident’s cause are underway. — AFP

