Four children dead after Canada house fire

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. — Reuters picMONTREAL, Jan 8 — Four children were killed in a house fire in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia, local media reported yesterday, quoting family members on the tragedy.

The fire tore through a home in Pubnico Head, in the province’s Yarmouth County, 260km southwest of Halifax.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers said they responded to a call shortly after midnight.

“We can confirm there are fatalities. The RCMP is at an early stage of this investigation,” spokeswoman Jennifer Clarke told reporters around midday.

Local media reported that two children who lived in the house were involved, as well as another two who were not part of the same family but were in the house at the time of the fire.

The province has been dealing with frigid temperatures; it was minus 13℃ at the time. — AFP