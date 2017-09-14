Five dead, two injured in bar shooting in Mexico

Five people died at the scene, and two more were seriously injured. — Reuters file picIRAPUATO (Mexico), Sept 14 — Five people were killed in a shooting at a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, a Guanajuato state official said yesterday.

Two armed men entered the bar Tuesday night and opened fire at a table where five or six people were sitting, the state security chief said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, which was recorded on a security camera.

Violence linked to organized crime has risen dramatically in Guanajuato, a state which not along ago was considered among the calmest in Mexico.

Last week eight people, including four police officers, were murdered in the city of Apaseo el Alto, around 90km from Irapuato.

Violence has surged across Mexico since the government declared war on the country’s powerful drug cartels in 2006. — AFP