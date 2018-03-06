Fight breaks out ahead of Michigan speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer

Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan March 5, 2018. — Reuters picMICHIGAN, March 6 — At least half a dozen people were arrested yesterday after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the avowed white nationalist was scheduled to speak.

Fights broke out on a road leading to Michigan State University in East Lansing as several dozen backers of Spencer walked up a road leading to the campus, where several hundred demonstrators had gathered, surrounding an armored police vehicle.

Police quickly stepped in to break up the altercation, handcuffing six or seven people.

It was not immediately clear if Spencer was already on the campus or if the speech would go forward as planned.

The Southern Poverty Law Centre, which monitors US hate groups, lists Spencer as “a radical white separatist whose goal is the establishment of a white ethno-state in North America.”

An outspoken supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign, Spencer rose from relative obscurity after widely circulated videos showed some Trump supporters giving Nazi-style salutes to Spencer during a gathering in Washington to celebrate the Republican candidate’s win. Trump condemned the meeting.

In October, protests broke out as Spencer gave a speech at the University of Florida in Gainsville.

Two months earlier, a 20-year-old man said by law enforcement to harbour Nazi sympathies drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters after white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman. — Reuters