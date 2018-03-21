Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

FBI baffled by seriel bomber after sixth reported blast (VIDEO)

Wednesday March 21, 2018
09:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Traveler’s Choice Awards names Paris as top destinationThe Edit: Traveler’s Choice Awards names Paris as top destination

Public smiles, private problems as Prince Salman visits TrumpPublic smiles, private problems as Prince Salman visits Trump

The Edit: ‘The Crown’ producers apologise over pay controversyThe Edit: ‘The Crown’ producers apologise over pay controversy

US family ‘called 911 three times’ on Parkland shooterUS family ‘called 911 three times’ on Parkland shooter

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas, March 20, 2018. — Reuters picLaw enforcement personnel are seen outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas, March 20, 2018. — Reuters picAUSTIN, March 21 — A sixth explosion was reported in the city of Austin, Texas this morning  following a series of blasts that have so far killed two people, authorities said.

Emergency officials said they were responding to a reported blast in the southern part of the state capital city.

A man in his thirties was taken to hospital “with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries”, Austin’s medical services agency said on Twitter.

Local media reported that the explosion was at a Goodwill thrift store.

The spate of blasts that began in early March has been mostly contained to Austin, the state capital with a population of nearly one million where two people have been killed and several more injured.

But just after midnight last night, a package exploded at a FedEx distribution facility in Schertz, outside San Antonio.

Authorities would not confirm media reports that the package contained metal shrapnel and nails.

Although there were no serious injuries in that incident, officials say the attacks are related. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram