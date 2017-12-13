Democrat wins US Senate seat in Alabama in setback for Trump

A supporter holds a sign during Democratic US Senate candidate Doug Jones' election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s election for the US Senate today, scoring an upset victory in a deeply conservative state against a Republican candidate who was backed by President Donald Trump, US media said.

Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, prevailed over Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

While Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jones’ victory will reduce their majority in the US Senate to 51-49, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda. — Reuters