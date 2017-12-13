Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Democrat wins US Senate seat in Alabama in setback for Trump

Wednesday December 13, 2017
11:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Canada to drop fighter jet order if Boeing dispute continuesCanada to drop fighter jet order if Boeing dispute continues

Kim vows to make N.Korea ‘strongest nuclear power’Kim vows to make N.Korea ‘strongest nuclear power’

The Edit: ‘Monster’ fossil of ancient penguin found in New ZealandThe Edit: ‘Monster’ fossil of ancient penguin found in New Zealand

DBKL snub of luxury property ban exposes ‘toothless’ govt, MP saysDBKL snub of luxury property ban exposes ‘toothless’ govt, MP says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A supporter holds a sign during Democratic US Senate candidate Doug Jones' election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. — Reuters pic A supporter holds a sign during Democratic US Senate candidate Doug Jones' election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s election for the US Senate today, scoring an upset victory in a deeply conservative state against a Republican candidate who was backed by President Donald Trump, US media said.

Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, prevailed over Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

While Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jones’ victory will reduce their majority in the US Senate to 51-49, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline