Elliott Abrams is Trump’s leading candidate for deputy secretary of state

Tuesday February 7, 2017
11:02 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
February 07, 2017
11:09 AM GMT+8

US National Security Council official Elliott Abrams (left), and Vice President Dick Cheney talk in the background of the Rose Garden, Thursday, May 6, 2004. — NYT pic US National Security Council official Elliott Abrams (left), and Vice President Dick Cheney talk in the background of the Rose Garden, Thursday, May 6, 2004. — NYT pic WASHINGTON, Feb 7 — Elliott Abrams, who served in foreign policy roles for presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, is President Donald Trump’s leading candidate to be deputy secretary of state, a source familiar with the matter said today.

Abrams is to meet Trump at the White House today along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Abrams, 69, last served in government in the Bush White House, first as a Middle East expert on the National Security Council and later as a global democracy strategy adviser.

Another candidate for the position was former diplomat Paula Dobriansky, the source said, while adding that it appeared Abrams had the inside track. — Reuters

