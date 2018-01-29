Elderly Singaporean crashes car after cockroach scare

Pictures shared on social media showed the front of the vehicle being damaged. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Jan 29 — A 61-year-old woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital after the car she was driving mounted a kerb and hit the steps leading up to an overhead bridge.

TODAY understands that the reason for the accident last Friday was because the driver spotted a cockroach in the car.

She then lost control of the red Mazda.

Pictures shared on social media showed the front of the vehicle being damaged.

The Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a car around Jurong East Central towards Science Centre Road at 7.32am.

“The driver, a 61-year-old woman was conscious when taken to the Ng Teng Fong Hospital,” said the police.

TODAY understands that she sustained minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY