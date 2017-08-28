Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Eight killed in landslide at Burkina gold mine

Monday August 28, 2017
08:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: For lunch, delicious local fare near Medeka MRT stationThe Edit: For lunch, delicious local fare near Medeka MRT station

The Edit: Will Swift show up at the Video Music Awards?The Edit: Will Swift show up at the Video Music Awards?

Axelsen dream comes true with world title victory over Lin DanAxelsen dream comes true with world title victory over Lin Dan

Liverpool tear apart Arsenal, climb to EPL second spotLiverpool tear apart Arsenal, climb to EPL second spot

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Security forces deploy to secure the area after an overnight raid on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso August 14, 2017. — Reuters pic Security forces deploy to secure the area after an overnight raid on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso August 14, 2017. — Reuters pic OUAGADOUGOU (Burkina Faso), Aug 28 — A landslide at an gold mine in central Burkina Faso that followed heavy rains has killed eight people, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident happened on Saturday at Nagrire, “leaving eight people dead and five slightly injured”, said Bernard Bouda, mayor of nearby Gogo commune, who travelled to the scene of the tragedy.

The dead were buried on the spot and the wounded taken to hospital in Gogo, a local judicial source said.

The landslide came after heavy rains in the region in recent days, which burst a dyke in the area, the source added.

Such deadly landslides are frequent and the Burkinabe authorities struggle to control gold prospecting in the area, which is carried out by 1.2 million people according to official figures.

Gold is one of the main exports of the landlocked state in west Africa’s arid Sahel region.

Child miners have also become a growing problem in Burkina Faso, where 60 per cent of the population is under 25. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline