Egypt state TV presenter held for ‘defaming police’

Monday March 5, 2018
Egypt is gearing up for an election soon, meaning authorities have been clamping down on any negative publicity — Reuters picEgypt is gearing up for an election soon, meaning authorities have been clamping down on any negative publicity — Reuters picCAIRO, March 5 — Egyptian prosecutors have remanded a prominent state television talk show presenter in custody for four days on accusations he insulted the police, officials said.

Pro-government Khairy Ramadan was ordered detained late yesterday after he last month discussed the alleged low salaries of police officers on his show Egypt Today on the public Channel 1.

Citing a policeman’s wife, Ramadan presented a breakdown of the officer’s monthly gross salary of 6,890 pounds (RM1,530), with which he has to provide for his family.

The decision to detain the presenter comes after authorities warned they were keeping a close eye on media and would take action against anyone spreading “false” news.

Egypt is currently gearing up for presidential elections on March 26-28 that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks certain to win.

The state prosecution said Wednesday that it would monitor news outlets and social media “in light of recent observed attempts to harm the security and safety of the homeland by publishing lies and false news.”

Prosecutors were ordered to “take the necessary measures under the criminal law” against “false statements, news and rumours that harm public safety or bring terror into the hearts of individuals.” — AFP

