Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Haze

World

Earthquake shakes tourist spot in Turkey’s southwest

Tuesday August 8, 2017
06:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Schooling says comments about Malaysia taken out of contextSchooling says comments about Malaysia taken out of context

The Edit: Jerusalem Old City’s ‘cat lady’ prowls at midnightThe Edit: Jerusalem Old City’s ‘cat lady’ prowls at midnight

Rex Tillerson in Thailand to press junta for more action on N.KoreaRex Tillerson in Thailand to press junta for more action on N.Korea

The Edit: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43The Edit: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey July 21, 2017. — Reuters picA woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey July 21, 2017. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Aug 8 — A tourist region in southwestern Turkey was shaken by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake today, the American geological institute USGS said, but local authorities did not report any victims or damage.

The earthquake occurred 14 kilometres (9 miles) southeast of Bodrum, one of the busiest tourist resorts on the Turkish Aegean, at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS said.

Several residents fled their homes for fear of buildings collapsing, according to NTV, a Turkish television channel.

Turkey, situated on major seismic faultlines, is regularly hit by earthquakes. The Aegean coast has suffered several quakes above 5-magnitude since the start of the year.

Last month, two foreigners died and more than 100 people were injured on the Greek island of Kos when an earthquake shook popular Greek and Turkish holiday destinations in the Aegean Sea. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline