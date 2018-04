Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Mindanao in Philippines, reports USGS

Damage from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck central Philippines on July 7, 2017. A 6.2 quake strikes the southern Philippine island of Mindanao with no reported damage or casualties April 4, 2018. — AFP picSINGAPORE, April 5 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on today, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 61 km, about 128 km east of the island's key city of Davao. — Reuters