Dutch arrest second man after concert cancelled over terror tip

People gather at the scene where police are investigating a van with Spanish licence plates containing gas bottles that was found near a concert hall in Rotterdam. — Social media handout via ReutersTHE HAGUE, Aug 24 — Dutch police said today they had arrested another man after cancelling a Rotterdam concert by a US rock band following a tip-off about a possible terror threat.

The man was detained before dawn in the Brabant region, police said in a statement, adding that the driver of a van with Spanish plates carrying gas canisters who was detained late yesterday in Rotterdam also remained in custody.

The arrests came after last week’s twin vehicle attacks in Spain that killed 15 people, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

“A 22-year-old man from Brabant was arrested Thursday morning in the investigation into a terrorist threat Wednesday evening in Rotterdam,” police said in a statement.

It was the second arrest after that of the Spanish van driver who was detained only hours after officials cancelled a concert by Californian rock group Allah-Las.

The driver, who was “possibly driving under the influence”, was “arrested because of his driving”, police said, adding that officers had found a “number of gas canisters” in his van.

The man, whom police said was a mechanic, will be interviewed again Thursday.

But Dutch authorities have cautioned there may be no link between the van driver and the tip-off about a terror threat which came from Spanish police. — AFP