Drone strike kills five al-Qaeda suspects in Yemen

Sunday April 23, 2017
People gather at the site of a drone strike on the road between Yafe and Radfan districts in this file picture taken on August 11, 2013. A drone strike reportedly killed five al-Qaeda militants. — Reuters picPeople gather at the site of a drone strike on the road between Yafe and Radfan districts in this file picture taken on August 11, 2013. A drone strike reportedly killed five al-Qaeda militants. — Reuters picADEN, April 23 — A presumed US drone strike in south Yemen today killed five suspected members of al-Qaeda and three civilians, a security official said.

Earlier, a local official gave a toll of three suspects killed in the strike in the Al-Said area of Shabwa province.

The vehicle targeted was carrying five suspected al-Qaeda members, all of whom were killed by a missile, the security official said.

Three civilians who went to their aid were killed when a second missile struck, the official said.

Washington has sharply intensified its air war against the jihadists since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The Pentagon said on April 3 that it had carried out more than 70 strikes against jihadist targets in Yemen since February 28.

Before Sunday’s attack, two strikes overnight on Tuesday killed five suspected members of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Washington regards AQAP to be the most dangerous branch of the extremist group.

Last month, US media reports said Trump’s administration had given new powers to the CIA to conduct drone strikes against extremist targets in the Middle East. — AFP

