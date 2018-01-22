Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Colombia nabs alleged serial child sex abuser

Monday January 22, 2018
09:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: China takes aim at hip-hop, saying ‘low-taste content’ must stopThe Edit: China takes aim at hip-hop, saying ‘low-taste content’ must stop

The Edit: Coach’s latest eyewear rangeThe Edit: Coach’s latest eyewear range

The Edit: Ken Watanabe joins ‘Detective Pikachu’The Edit: Ken Watanabe joins ‘Detective Pikachu’

The Edit: Harry Styles for James Bond?The Edit: Harry Styles for James Bond?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A police officer work the scenes where an explosion occurred near Bogota's bullring, Colombia, February 19, 2017. — Reuters picA police officer work the scenes where an explosion occurred near Bogota's bullring, Colombia, February 19, 2017. — Reuters picBOGOTA, Jan 22 — A man known as the “Big Bad Wolf” in Colombia for allegedly sexually abusing 274 children and selling videos, has been captured in Venezuela, a report said yesterday.

The suspect, Juan Carlos Sanchez, 37, has been arrested in neighbouring Venezuela after being on the lam for years, Semana magazine reported.

Sanchez, believed to have been detained a few weeks ago, is awaiting extradition.

The suspect was previously detained in 2008 for suspected sex with a 14-year-old but was later released. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline