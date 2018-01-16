Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

Tuesday January 16, 2018
07:58 AM GMT+8

View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018. — Reuters pic View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018. — Reuters pic BOGOTA, Jan 16 — At least nine construction workers were killed and five injured when a partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia yesterday, an official from the disaster response agency said.

The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio, and was not yet in public use.

The cause of the collapse, which sent pieces of the bridge down into a canyon below, is under investigation, Reinaldo Romero, head of disaster response for Meta province, told Reuters.

“Up to now there are nine dead and five injured,” Romero said.

“We are doing a check to rule out other victims.”

Transportation Minister German Cardona flew over the site of the collapse yesterday and visited rescue staff on the ground with Dimitri Zaninovich, the head of the national infrastructure agency. — Reuters

