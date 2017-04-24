China’s Xi, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

BEIJING, April 24 — Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea in a telephone call, state news agency Xinhua said today.
The report gave no other details. — Reuters
Monday April 24, 2017
12:05 PM GMT+8
