Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

China’s Xi, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

Monday April 24, 2017
12:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Dr M: I’m ready to meet forex task force ‘any time’Dr M: I’m ready to meet forex task force ‘any time’

The Edit: Did Amber Heard just confirm her relationship with Elon Musk?The Edit: Did Amber Heard just confirm her relationship with Elon Musk?

Netanyahu issues Holocaust Remembrance Day warningNetanyahu issues Holocaust Remembrance Day warning

The Edit: ‘Genius’ offers a glimpse at the man behind the equationThe Edit: ‘Genius’ offers a glimpse at the man behind the equation

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Reports stated that Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed North Korea in a telephone call. — File picReports stated that Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed North Korea in a telephone call. — File picBEIJING, April 24 — Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea in a telephone call, state news agency Xinhua said today.

 

The report gave no other details. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline