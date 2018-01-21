China urges US to abandon ‘Cold War’ mindset in bilateral ties

China's People's Liberation Army soldiers get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base, Inner Mongolia July 30, 2017. — China Daily pic via ReutersSHANGHAI, Jan 21 — China’s National Defence Ministry said the US should abandon a “Cold War” mindset and view Chinese national security and military efforts “rationally and objectively.”

The instigators of militarisation of the South China Sea are “other countries” that don’t seem to want to see peace in the region and are using the banner of “navigational freedom” to undertake military activities in a tyrannical manner, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said in a statement released late yesterday.

The statement was in response to a US Defence Department strategy report, released last week, that singled out China’s military modernization and expansion in the South China Sea as key threats to US power. China has undertaken massive land reclamation in the contested waterway that hosts US$5 trillion (RM19.7 trillion) in trade a year, to strengthen its claim to more than 80 per cent of the area. That has strained ties with other claimant states, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as the US.

The National Defence ministry’s statement yesterday came shortly after China’s Foreign Ministry vowed to take “necessary measures” to safeguard its sovereignty after a US warship entered waters surrounding the Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.

China’s activities in the South China Sea is “a matter within China’s sovereign rights,” Ren said, adding that the country is committed to a path of peaceful development and a harmonious world order. — Bloomberg