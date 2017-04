China: Situation on Korean peninsula could slip out of control

A US military vehicle which is a part of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system arrives in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, April 28 — There is a danger that the situation on the Korean peninsula could escalate or slip out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a senior Russian diplomat.

Wang made the comments during a meeting on the sidelines of a meeting at the United Nations, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters