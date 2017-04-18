Last updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:58 am GMT+8





Chemicals spill at Tesla battery factory, no serious injuries

Tuesday April 18, 2017
07:19 AM GMT+8

The Tesla Gigafactory is shown under construction outside Reno, Nevada May 9, 2015. — Reuters picThe Tesla Gigafactory is shown under construction outside Reno, Nevada May 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 — Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc’s Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada yesterday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.

“There was no threat to the public, no plumes or anything,” said Joe Curtis, director of emergency management for Nevada’s Storey County, who said the fire department was on the scene identifying the spilled hazardous material.

Curtis said the incident was isolated to a small area of the sprawling building located outside of Sparks, Nevada, which is ramping up production of batteries for the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking comment. — Reuters

