Catalan police say have killed perpetrators of ‘terrorist attack’ in Cambrils

Police evacuate people after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. — Reuters pic MADRID, Aug 18 — Catalan police said this morning they had killed the perpetrators of a “terrorist attack” in the town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona, following a police operation.

The operation came after a van attack in Barcelona yesterday that so far has left 13 dead.

The police did not say on Twitter how many people had died in Cambrils.

Spanish media said police had killed at least three attackers. — Reuters