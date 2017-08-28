Cargo ship breaks up off Turkey, 11-man crew saved (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 — A dry cargo vessel broke in two in the Black Sea off Turkey's northwest coast, images shot by Turkey's Kaptan News Agency showed early yesterday, while the 11-man crew was rescued.

Mongolian flag carrying Leonardo, a 114-metre-long dry cargo ship, started buckling and broke in two while on anchor off Istanbul's Kilyos coast.

Screengrab from the Reuters video of a cargo vessel breaking up in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast.Half of the ship was taken ashore by tugboats, while the remainder is in the water gradually sinking.

Turkish media reports said the ship, constructed in 1975, was going to Istanbul's Tuzla dockyard for repairs. — Reuters