Canada’s Trudeau congratulates Macron on French presidential win (VIDEO)

OTTAWA, May 8 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned Emmanuel Macron today to congratulate him on winning France’s presidential election.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said in a statement earlier.

“This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.”

The Canadian leader cited Canada and France’s “warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership.”

And he pledged more cooperation on issues such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie, the international organization of French-speaking countries. — AFP

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech at his victory rally at the Louvre Museum after the results in the second round of the French presidential election, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic