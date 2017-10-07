Brunei Sultan hosts lavish banquet to mark 50 years on the throne (VIDEO)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 7 ― Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held a lavish state banquet on the evening of yesterday (October 6), on the second day of the celebration to mark his 50th year in power.

Southeast Asian leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, Britain's Prince Edward and Middle Eastern royalty were among the guests at the banquet at gold-domed Nurul Imam palace.

The 71-year-old sultan is now the world's second-longest reigning monarch, after ascending the throne in the tiny northeast Borneo nation in 1967. ― Reuters

Britain's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrive for the royal banquet of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan October 6, 2017. ― Reuters pic