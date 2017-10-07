Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Rain

World

Brunei Sultan hosts lavish banquet to mark 50 years on the throne (VIDEO)

Saturday October 7, 2017
01:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ferrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practiceFerrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practice

Selangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leaderSelangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leader

The Edit: Gwen Stefani releases holiday albumThe Edit: Gwen Stefani releases holiday album

The Edit: Faizal Tahir gets MTV EMA nodThe Edit: Faizal Tahir gets MTV EMA nod

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 7 ― Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held a lavish state banquet on the evening of yesterday (October 6), on the second day of the celebration to mark his 50th year in power.

Southeast Asian leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, Britain's Prince Edward and Middle Eastern royalty were among the guests at the banquet at gold-domed Nurul Imam palace.

The 71-year-old sultan is now the world's second-longest reigning monarch, after ascending the throne in the tiny northeast Borneo nation in 1967. ― Reuters

Britain's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrive for the royal banquet of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan October 6, 2017. ― Reuters picBritain's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrive for the royal banquet of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan October 6, 2017. ― Reuters pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline