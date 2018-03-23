Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

British police investigate suspicious package in London near the Gherkin

Friday March 23, 2018
05:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m islandThe Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m island

The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’

Austin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted SouthamptonAustin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted Southampton

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows the City of London financial district as seen with office skyscrapers commonly known as ‘Cheesegrater’, ‘Gherkin’ and ‘Walkie Talkie’ in London, January 25, 2018. — Reuters picFile picture shows the City of London financial district as seen with office skyscrapers commonly known as ‘Cheesegrater’, ‘Gherkin’ and ‘Walkie Talkie’ in London, January 25, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 23 — British police said they were investigating reports of a suspicious package in the City of London today and had put cordons in place near the building known as the Gherkin.

“We’ve put cordons around St Mary Axe due to a report of a suspicious package (a box) in Bury St received at 8.56am (0856 GMT)” City of London police said in a tweet. The Gherkin’s address is 30 St Mary Axe.

“We’d ask people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident, and for people in nearby buildings to follow their internal procedures.” — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram