Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Britain to expel significant number of Russian diplomats, says Sky News

Wednesday March 14, 2018
08:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

DAP assemblyman leaving politics to further studiesDAP assemblyman leaving politics to further studies

Carragher suspended by Sky Sports for spitting at United fanCarragher suspended by Sky Sports for spitting at United fan

In happiness survey, Finland is number one while the US faltersIn happiness survey, Finland is number one while the US falters

Malaysians consuming way too much salt, health minister saysMalaysians consuming way too much salt, health minister says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK. — Reuters picBritain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK. — Reuters picLONDON, March 14 — Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported today, citing unidentified sources.

Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said Prime Minister Theresa May would “announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK.”

“Not as many as in 1971 but ‘significant’ I’m told,” he said in a tweet.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram