Britain to expel significant number of Russian diplomats, says Sky News

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK. — Reuters picLONDON, March 14 — Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported today, citing unidentified sources.

Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said Prime Minister Theresa May would “announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK.”

“Not as many as in 1971 but ‘significant’ I’m told,” he said in a tweet.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England. — Reuters