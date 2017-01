Blasts hit key military airport in Damascus

Smoke rises after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus July 30, 2013. — Reuters pic

AMMAN, Jan 13 — Several major explosions hit Mezzah military airport compound near the Syrian capital Damascus and ambulances were rushed to the area, Syrian state television said today.

The airport southwest of the capital is a major strategic air base used mainly by Syrian elite Republican Guards and had been a base used to fire rockets at former rebel-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus.

State television did not give any further details. — Reuters