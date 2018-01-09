Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bill Clinton calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

Tuesday January 9, 2018
10:49 AM GMT+8

Tools

Friends of arrested Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo pray at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic Friends of arrested Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo pray at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Jan 9 — Former US President Bill Clinton today called for the immediate release of two Reuters journalists being held in Myanmar.

“A free press is critical to a free society — the detention of journalists anywhere is unacceptable. The Reuters journalists being held in Myanmar should be released immediately,” Clinton said in a Twitter post.

Myanmar has accused Reuters reporters Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, of breaching the country’s Official Secrets Act, a little-used law from colonial rule.

They are due to appear in court in the main city of Yangon tomorrow.

It will be their second appearance in court and the prosecutor could request that charges are filed against them. — Reuters

