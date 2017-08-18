Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Barcelona attack driver could be among five suspects killed, say police

Friday August 18, 2017
09:45 PM GMT+8

People gather to leave candles, flowers and different objects for the victims on August 18, 2017 at the spot where a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 14 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona. — AFP picPeople gather to leave candles, flowers and different objects for the victims on August 18, 2017 at the spot where a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 14 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona. — AFP picBARCELONA, Aug 18 — The driver who mowed down crowds of pedestrians in a busy Barcelona street could be among five suspects shot dead overnight by security forces in a nearby seaside city, police said today.

Responding to a question on whether the driver was among those killed, Josep Lluis Trapero of Catalonia’s police said “the investigation points in this direction,” adding there were “clues” that this was the case but no “concrete proof”.

Three out of the five suspects have been identified so far. — AFP

