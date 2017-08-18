Barcelona attack driver could be among five suspects killed, say police

BARCELONA, Aug 18 — The driver who mowed down crowds of pedestrians in a busy Barcelona street could be among five suspects shot dead overnight by security forces in a nearby seaside city, police said today.
Responding to a question on whether the driver was among those killed, Josep Lluis Trapero of Catalonia’s police said “the investigation points in this direction,” adding there were “clues” that this was the case but no “concrete proof”.
Three out of the five suspects have been identified so far. — AFP