Barack Obama leaves Oval Office for last time (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 — Outgoing US President Barack Obama today left the Oval Office for the last time, before welcoming his successor Donald Trump to the White House

Obama walked into the Oval Office holding a letter, which he left on the Resolute desk, a 19th century gift from Queen Elizabeth that is made from the timber of a British arctic vessel.

In the Gallery

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St John’s Church during his inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic







Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, his wife Callista Gingrich, former Speaker of the House John Boehner and his wife Deborah Boehner arrive for the presidential inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

It is customary for the outgoing president to leave a personal note for his successor.

Obama was to have morning tea with Trump before they make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

As Obama walked along the West Wing colonnade, when asked if he was feeling nostalgic, “Of course” was the reply.

Asked for last words for the American people, he offered a simple “Thank you.”

When Obama arrived in the Oval Office eight years ago he found a note from his predecessor, George W. Bush.

“Very few have had the honour of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face,” it read.

“There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me.”

“No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.” — AFP

US President Barack Obama (right) and first lady Michelle Obama (left) greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic