Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Australia police free one of four suspects in ‘Islamic-inspired’ plot

Wednesday August 2, 2017
06:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report saysThe Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report says

The Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trailThe Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trail

The Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritageThe Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritage

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said yesterday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation. — AFP picAbu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said yesterday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation. — AFP picSYDNEY, Aug 2 — Australian police said yesterday they had released one of four men arrested in raids last weekend that foiled an “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane.

Local media said the plot may have involved a bomb or poisonous gas.

A 50-year-old man was released last night, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement, adding that no criminal charges had been filed against him. The other men remain detained without charge, the statement said.

The AFP has not released details of the plot, although a US official familiar with the arrests told Reuters that the target appeared to have been a commercial flight from Sydney to the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said yesterday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation.

Australia has been on heightened alert since 2014 for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, but has suffered few domestic attacks.

The 2014 Lindt cafe siege in Sydney, in which the hostage-taker and two people were killed, was Australia’s most deadly violence inspired by Islamic State militants. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline