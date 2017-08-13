Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

At least six dead, dozens missing, in Indian landslide

Sunday August 13, 2017
03:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his deathThe Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his death

Charlottesville response: Trump found wanting, even by RepublicansCharlottesville response: Trump found wanting, even by Republicans

The Edit: Yes, you can have pork-free Hokkien meeThe Edit: Yes, you can have pork-free Hokkien mee

The Edit: Reliving the charms of 1950s MalayaThe Edit: Reliving the charms of 1950s Malaya

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Landslides are common in India, especially during monsoon months when heavy rain loosens steep hillsides. — Reuters picLandslides are common in India, especially during monsoon months when heavy rain loosens steep hillsides. — Reuters picSHIMLA, Aug 13 — At least six people have been killed and dozens more are missing after a massive landslide swept two buses off a hillside into a deep gorge in mountainous northern India, an official said today.

The coaches had stopped for a tea break around midnight yesterday in Himachal Pradesh when tonnes of rock and mud swept away an entire stretch of highway roughly 200 kilometres from the state capital Shimla.

Rescue teams reached the scene but struggled in the dark and steep terrain, with the army later joining the search.

Six bodies had been recovered so far but there were fears for many more still missing, said Sandeep Kadam, a senior official at the scene.

"The other bus has been swept away, 800 metres down the steep hillside. We are not sure how many people were in this bus," he told AFP.

The Press Trust of India reported 30 people were feared dead in the disaster, while other reports suggested an even higher toll.

Some houses and slum dwellings were also destroyed in the landslide, which followed days of heavy rain in the Himalayan region.

Landslides are common in India, especially during monsoon months when heavy rain loosens steep hillsides.

At least five people were killed last month in a mudslide in remote Arunachal Pradesh state along the border with China.

Hundreds have died across India in torrential rain, floods and landslides since the onset of the wet season in April. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline