At least four dead as Cyclone Josie hits Fiji

A ruined home in the village of Nasau, on Fiji's Koro island, after Cyclone Winston in 2016. — Picture by Eseroma Ledua/Fiji Red Cross/via Reuters NADI, April 2 — At least four people were killed and another was missing in Fiji after Cyclone Josie caused severe flooding in the South Pacific island nation, local media reported this morning.

Much of the main tourist town of Nadi was underwater as Josie, with wind gusts up to 100kph caused widespread flooding before moving away from the island group.

Police director of operations Livai Driu told the Fiji Village website that five people were washed away and “police have retrieved four bodies”.

The search was continuing for a missing 19-year-old man.

The National Disaster Management office said more than 1,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres while heavy rain and strong wind warnings remained in place for this morning.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed cars and buildings engulfed in floodwaters.

“Nadi town and some villages are all drown,” said one message.

“The cyclone has already killed five people. So many people have been left without basic needs,” read another. — AFP