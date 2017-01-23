Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 7:11 pm GMT+8

Assailants kill five Egypt soldiers in Sinai, army says

Monday January 23, 2017
05:09 PM GMT+8

Soldiers stand on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside the state-run television station in Cairo in this file picture taken on July 6, 2013. Five soldiers were killed today in a spate of jihadist attacks in Egypt. — Reuters picSoldiers stand on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside the state-run television station in Cairo in this file picture taken on July 6, 2013. Five soldiers were killed today in a spate of jihadist attacks in Egypt. — Reuters picCAIRO, Jan 23 — The Egyptian army said today that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula, where security forces have been targeted in a spate of jihadist attacks.

“The armed forces mourn with great sadness and sorrow the five martyrs who were martyred in Sinai at the hands of disloyal fundamentalist elements, enemies of the nation and religion,” the military said.

The statement did not elaborate on the cause of their deaths.

Jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters.

The crackdown decimated the Islamist movement and killed hundreds of his followers, and set off a jihadist insurgency that has killed hundreds of security personnel.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, but attacks have also been carried out in other areas including Cairo.

And the majority of these attacks have been carried out by the jihadist Islamic State group, which views Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood group as heretics. — AFP

