Arizona governor suspends Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars (VIDEO)

Tuesday March 27, 2018
09:19 AM GMT+8

PHOENIX, March 27 — The governor of Arizona yesterday suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old woman pedestrian.

In a letter sent to Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and shared with Reuters, Governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona”.

With its wide and open roads, good weather and a light regulatory touch, Arizona has been prime testing ground for Uber Technologies Inc and other autonomous vehicle developers. Ducey in 2016 welcomed Uber to his state with celebration, saying at the time “We want you to know Arizona does want Uber”. — Reuters

Doug Ducey smiles after voting in the Paradise Valley section of Phoenix, Arizona August 26, 2014. — Reuters picDoug Ducey smiles after voting in the Paradise Valley section of Phoenix, Arizona August 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

