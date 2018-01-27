Ammonia leak at Jurong factory sends three workers to hospital

SCDF HazMat Specialists in protective suits entering the building at 1 Fishery Port Road after they were alerted to an incident of an ammonia leak. —SCDF handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Jan 27 ― Three workers have been taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after an ammonia leak was reported at a frozen food factory in Jurong, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said yesterday (Jan 26).

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 1 Fishery Port Road at about 11.40am. The address belongs to BenMart, an online food retailer.

SCDF said the ammonia leak, which occurred in a first-floor chiller room, was shut off by the company. The staff were also evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

The rescuers decontaminated three workers by washing them down with water before taking them to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a "conscious and stable condition", SCDF added.

In an update at around 4pm, the SCDF said its HazMat Specialists' detectors picked up low levels of ammonia in the immediate perimeter outside the affected building.

"HazMat Specialists in protective suits have detected a leak within the ceiling of the chiller room and are working to access the concealed ammonia piping," it said in a Facebook post.

"About 100 workers from the premises were evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival. The neighbouring premises are not affected."

There are no further reported injuries. — TODAY