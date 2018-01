All jewels stolen from Paris’s Ritz hotel recovered (VIDEO)

PARIS, Jan 12 — All jewels worth millions of euros stolen from shops in Paris’s landmark Ritz hotel have been recovered, a source close to the case said yesterday.

Some of the loot was recovered on Wednesday after the arrest of three of the thieves as they tried to flee the hotel and the rest was in a “bag seized yesterday by police”, the source said.

The gems and watches stolen were thought to be worth over €4 million (RM19.10 million). — AFP

A general view of the scene after axe-wielding robbers stole jewelry on Wednesday from a store in the famed Ritz Paris hotel in Paris, France, January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters pic