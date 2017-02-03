ACLU: Trump order blocking some from Muslim-majority nations re-entering US

People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban at Columbia University in New York City, January 30, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 3 ― The Trump administration is violating the rights of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in a travel ban by barring their re-entry into the United States, the ACLU said in a proposed-class action lawsuit filed yesterday.

The lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of California are student visa holders, including one Yemeni national who left the United States and is unable to come back, according to the court documents.

The lawsuit is a proposed class-action brought on behalf of nationals of the people who are living in the United States or who have lived in the country and are originally from the Muslim-majority nations named in President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning entry from those countries.

The plaintiffs and the members of the class “fear that, in the event they attempt to enter or re-enter the United States, they will be denied permission to do so,” the lawsuit, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), said.

A representative for the Department of Justice could not be reached for comment late yesterday.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal actions challenging the executive order. Federal judges in several states have placed limits on the executive order, which Trump issued today. ― Reuters