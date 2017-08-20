Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

About 400 Viking objects stolen in Norway museum heist

Sunday August 20, 2017
10:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Woman in India wins divorce over lack of toiletThe Edit: Woman in India wins divorce over lack of toilet

Jokowi: Don’t blow upside-down flag issue out of proportionJokowi: Don’t blow upside-down flag issue out of proportion

UK’s Brexit minister Davis calls on EU to move talks forwardUK’s Brexit minister Davis calls on EU to move talks forward

Sultan Mizan’s two equestrian golds make Sea Games historySultan Mizan’s two equestrian golds make Sea Games history

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A woman views the ‘Lewis Chessmen’, an iconic Viking treasure, at the British Museum in London March 4, 2014. — Reuters picA woman views the ‘Lewis Chessmen’, an iconic Viking treasure, at the British Museum in London March 4, 2014. — Reuters picOSLO, August 20 — Some 400 Viking objects were stolen from a Norwegian museum at some time over the weekend of August 11-13, the museum's director said today, describing the loss as “immeasurable”.

“If the stolen objects are not returned, this is by far the most terrible event in the 200 years of Norwegian museum history,” the director of the University Museum of Bergen in southwestern Norway, Henrik von Achen, told AFP.

The items, most of them small metal objects like jewellery, “do not have monetary value attached to them” and the value of the metal itself “is also quite small,” he said.

“Yet the great and immeasurable loss is connected to the cultural history value of the items, which exceeds the monetary value many times over,” he added.

Thieves were able to enter the museum on the seventh floor via scaffolding on the building’s facade.

The stolen objects had been temporarily placed there ahead of a planned transfer to a more secure location on August 14.

“The (security) measures were not sufficient, we should have had additional security elements in place,” he acknowledged.

Norwegian police are investigating the case together with their international counterparts.

Meanwhile, the museum was surveying all of the stolen objects and posting photos of them on social media sites so “that the items become well-known and hence more difficult to sell and  easier to spot,” von Achen said. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline