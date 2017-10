58 killed, 515 wounded in Las Vegas shooting, say US police (VIDEO)

LAS VEGAS, Oct 2 — Fifty-eight people are now known to have been killed in a mass shooting at an open air concert in Las Vegas while another 515 were wounded, police said today.

“The number of people who have died associated with this event has increased. Right now we’re using the number of 58,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“The number of injured — we are using the number of 515.” — AFP

FBI agents confer in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Reuters pic