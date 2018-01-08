3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Dien Bien, Vietnam

The earthquake’s centre was at a depth of 10km in Dien Bien Dong district, with shocks lasting about three seconds. — AFP picHANOI, Jan 8 — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit the northwestern province of Dien Bien, about 295 km west of Hanoi, early this morning, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The earthquake’s centre was at a depth of 10km in Dien Bien Dong district, with shocks lasting about three seconds, said Nguyen Thai Son, head of the Dien Bien Phu City’s Seismic Monitoring Station.

People living in the centre of Dien Bien Phu City said they clearly felt tremors and many woke up panicked and running out of houses as the earthquake shook the city in early morning. But it caused no damage on houses or buildings, he noted.

It is the first earthquake recorded in Dien Bien this year. Last year, the province was struck by seven earthquakes in different areas in districts of Dien Bien, Muong Cha, Dien Bien Dong, Tuan Giao and Tua Chau and Muong Lay township with the magnitude ranging from 2.1 to 3.9 on the Richter scale.

According to Son, quakes are normal in the mountainous province of Dien Bien as it is situated on the fault systems of Dien Bien – Lai Chau and Song Ma – Son La. — Bernama