15 people sent to hospital after yacht fire in Singapore

The toddler suffered no injuries, and is in the midst of getting discharged. — Facebook screencap via William NgSINGAPORE, March 23 — Fifteen people were sent to three hospitals for burn injuries and smoke inhalation, after a fire involving a yacht at One degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove.

Of the 15 injured, nine people — including a toddler and a baby — were directed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for burn injuries.

Two women who were sent to SGH were admitted for severe burns, while the baby was subsequently transferred to KK Hospital.

The toddler suffered no injuries, and is in the midst of getting discharged, SGH told TODAY.

The remaining six people who were sent to National University Hospital (NUH) for smoke inhalation were later discharged.

The yacht was berthed to a fuel dock when it was in flames. Smoke could be seen emitting from the yacht.

William Tan, a chef at Quayside Isle, which is next to the marina, was working in the kitchen when he heard “firecracker-like sounds.”

“Huge black smoke was coming from the yacht, followed by mild flames,” he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 4.30pm.

Prior to SCDF’s arrival, the in-house emergency team tackled the fire with three hoses.

Three waterjets were later used by the SCDF to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. — TODAY