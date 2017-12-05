The Rulers Institution & Federal Constitution (not politicians) will safeguard Islam and Malays ― Ti Lian Ker

DECEMBER 5 ― The political hype up that PAS and Umno are the guardians and saviours of Islam and Malays is not true!

Firstly the political strengths of the Malays and the position of Islam are not threatened or under siege. In fact the demographic change has empowered the Malays like never before.

On the contrary, it is the manipulation and manoeuvre of the Malays and Muslims by Malay politicians that had contributed to myriads of our problems today.

Ours is a nation that was built on the spirit of tolerance, compromise and consensus as our foundation towards a harmonious plural society and we have been successful until of late when political greed and lack of ethics are tearing the nation apart.

Secondly, the Rulers Institution and the Federal Constitution are the true guardians of the position of the Malays and Islam as the religion of the state. We do not need no fly-by-night politicians to tell us otherwise.

No politicians or political parties should claim monopoly of being the defender of the Malays or Islam. We have the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to uphold and safeguard the rights and position of Malays and Islam as enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

To claim that the Malays or Islam need to be defended gives the impression that the Rulers Institution or the Federal Constitution has failed! This is bordering to an insult against the Institution of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers. No politicians or parties should usurp or undermine the role and powers of the Rulers as written under the Federal Constitution.

The nation has progressed smoothly since Independence and there is no doubt of the ability of the Constitutional monarch to safeguard the position of the Malays and Islam as the religion of the Federation. Thus there is no need for any politicians or political parties to take umbrage or threatened to wreak havoc in the name of the Malay race or Islam as a religion.

The political rhetoric of fighting for the Malays or Islam as if they are under siege or threatened is no longer applicable in a nation whereby the political leaders, the bureaucrats and the Rulers are mainly if not wholly Malays.

On the contrary the truth is far from the political hype up. Many Malays are beginning to question the way and the manner that this country have been administered or managed. They are crying out loud for more effective safeguards, protection and check or balance of the executive powers that are in reality entirely in the hands of the Malays.

It is this frustration that has driven many thinking Malays to do some political introspection as to where the country is heading to.

It is this realisation that has awakened the largely Malay electorates to look for an alternative government or a new political coalition.

And the new generation are now thinking of the future of the nation!

The subdued and easy going nature of the Malays have changed over the years. They have risen from their comfort and belief that all is well is no longer well in the hands of the politicians today. The Malays today are beginning to question the true pursuit of politicians and political parties. They now know that the real pursuit of politicians are power and Putrajaya. They no longer want to take a back seat and leave all to politicians. They no longer want to swallow all shallow political rhetoric of the past by Malay politicians or parties.

Many retired Malay senior government officers, successful intellectuals and even the royalties have come forth to express their concern for this nation that is solely run by Malay politicians, Malay bureaucrats etc to their dismay.

The G25, the Rulers and many successful individuals who have no interest to seek political office have now broken from traditions and conventions by speaking out and touching on issues that are normally the deemed to be the realms of Malay politicians.

Thus it is time for Malay politicians and political parties to look at the mirror and ask themselves where have they gone wrong?

It is a matter of time (maybe not this coming general election [GE]) that the Malay Tsunami will come if there are no progressive changes of policies, approach or political mindset.

The national Government Transformation Programme (GTP), the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) and Transformasi 2050 (TN50) are examples of progressive ideas that the people are looking for. The way forward now is about national transformation and progress as outlined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The era of political rhetoric, instilling political dependency and putting fear into the Malays or Muslims are over. The era of “Malay Dilemma” is over. Now it is the era of progress under Najibnomics that truly patriotic Malays are looking for.

The Malays today know that it is the Federal Constitution and the Rulers Institution that have safeguarded the position of Islam and the Malays. If anything, they have lost their trust on the politicians and their political charades. Politicians and political parties must know this.

“You cannot cry wolf once too often! The trust is gone ...”

