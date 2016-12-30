The political and economic significance of BR1M — Sin Chew Daily

DECEMBER 2016 — The BRIM for 2017 is now open for registration. Meanwhile, controversies surrounding the assistance fund begins to surface.

Former PM Tun Mahathir Mohamad has hit out at BRIM, calling it a form of corruption especially when the general elections are near or when candidates make such pledges during the election campaign.

Mahathir’s comment has instantly drawn the wrath of leaders from the ruling party, arguing that similar assistance was also handed out to the public during his time, including the oil welfare assistance fund in Terengganu.

Even opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah does not think BR1M is corruption, as she believes Malaysians meeting the criteria are entitled to the assistance.

BR1M has been one of the major polices of the Barisan Nasional government that has been vastly popular among the people, especially those who receive the assistance, thinking this is the most effective way to help the poor.

Nevertheless, the opposition and some of the academics feel that it is not economically efficient putting the country’s wealth directly into the people’s pockets, and it could be a waste of our precious resources.

Partisan differences aside, BR1M indeed serves both its political and economic purposes. Politically, it will help improve BN’s support rate given the fact more than seven million Malaysians are BR1M recipients, in particular rural candidates who form the fundamental support base of the ruling coalition.

That said, BR1M should not be construed as a form of corruption just because it benefits the ruling coalition.

Economically speaking, BR1M indeed helps relieve the hardship of the poor. There are still many Malaysian families earning monthly household incomes below RM4,000. These families are almost devoid of cash savings, and could even be heavily debt-ridden. The RM900-RM1,200 assistance will mean a lot to them.

With the people’s burden getting heavier after the implementation of GST, BR1M will serve as some kind of living subsidy.

Since its introduction in 2012, the government has been forking out some RM7 billion annually for BR1M disbursements, and this no doubt makes up a significant part of the government’s expenditures, making it difficult for the government to allocate the budget for other essential expenses.

Many economists are of the opinion that putting public wealth directly into the people’s pockets will tend to encourage dependence while suppressing productivity growth. If this amount of money is otherwise spent on training, education or investment in high-growth areas, the economic effects will probably be enhanced.

Of course, such effects will need a long time to show, while the plight of the low-income group needs urgent attention. Moreover, these people may not necessarily enjoy the fruit of improved human resources quality and economic expansion..

But one thing is for sure. BR1M has become a norm, and out of political needs it is impossible for the government to scrap the project. Economically, the lives of many low-income families will also get tougher without BR1M.

Having said that, BR1M should be offered to those who really need it. Additionally, the national economy must be able to maintain certain level of growth so that the government will have the financial ability to continue providing the assistance. — Sin Chew Daily

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.