The bedrock of national unity ― Sin Chew Daily

JANUARY 25 ― United we stand, since young we have been told this. A piece of chopstick breaks easily, but a bundle of ten chopsticks will not give way, our teachers and seniors told us over and again.

The importance of unity will not lessen as we grow older. When we become real adults, unity will take on an even more remarkable meaning and value. And now, it is our national leader’s turn to preach this unity thing.

In a multicultural and multireligious society, national unity comes all the more important because the differences in our skin colours, religious faiths and cultural values will further accentuate the existing rift, creating a new division among the people from different ethnic backgrounds. If such divisions are not handled properly, they could potentially tear up our society.

It is by no means easy to achieve racial harmony and solidarity in our pluralistic society. We not only must cross the hurdle of skin colour but also shortsighted issues and the cruel reality of interest distribution. In other words, the road to national unity is a tortuous one, not what we can achieve with a few spirited slogans or morale-boosting events.

As a result, it is imperative that the Malaysian government and all the people look at this issue seriously and take the necessary actions to bring about true unity among the people.

To be fair, the government has never overlooked the importance of national unity, and we even have a minister in the prime minister’s department taking care of national unity affairs. However, the government has failed to show a strong determination to unite the people.

Government leaders are used to talk generously about the importance of national unity in official functions. While these remarks are absolutely necessary, more importantly those in power must adopt consistent actions to promote solidarity among the people.

The appointment of Lee Chong Wei as unity ambassador and the “Moment of Unity” program are indeed excellent initiatives, but they are far from being sufficient. The government must show a powerful resolution to implement policies that are favourable to national unity and integration while blocking acts that may undermine unity.

LCW is indeed capable of uniting the people, but if the politicians’ seditious actions are left unchecked, unity will be at stake.

While events trying to promote national unity will help create a positive atmosphere to bring about unity, the unfair policies will serve to divide the people further, creating yet another formidable wall that stands the way of national unity.

True national unity must be established upon the solid basis of mutual respect and equality. In the absence of this, all forms of unity are at best temporary and will not withstand the instigation of extreme politicians. ― Sin Chew Daily

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.