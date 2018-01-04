Step up police patrols & CCTVs around houses of worship — Heng Seai Kie

JAN 4 — Wanita MCA condemns the “water bomb” containing fireworks fragments incident outside the Luther Centre, Petaling Jaya on 1 January 2018 which caused injuries to 3 church goers. It is our hope that the victims will be able to recover quickly.

Although the police have classified the incident as caused by “mat rempits”, and not a religious hate crime, Wanita MCA urges the police to step up patrols and security especially around places of worship when services, prayer sessions and activities are being carried out and especially during religious festivals, so that adherents as well as neighbouring buildings, residents and occupants are safe, and no untoward incidents, injuries or fatalities befall them as well as other passers-by and motorists in the vicinity.

More CCTVs and street lamps should be installed by the local authorities in the vicinity of places of worship to monitor movements and deter would-be mischief makers, trespassers and crime.

We do not want Malaysia to end up making the news worldwide like Pakistan, Indonesia, southern Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria and others whereby churches have been targeted by suicide bombers and terrorists during worship to usher in Christmas or Easter, or similarly when such militants struck mosques during Friday prayers or any Buddhist or Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaraa during their religious festivals and prayers.

As this incident is not categorised as a hate crime, Wanita MCA is concerned that other “mat rempits” or lone wolf militants may exploit this situation of seemingly lack of security detail around houses of worship and quick categorisation by the police, to create other forms of mischief be they vandalism, general nuisance, excessive noise making or something more sinister such as a terrorist assault.

More public education as well as healthy youth activities are needed to discourage youths from joining the “mat rempit” menace.

If the “mat rempits” are underage, the parents and guardians should be probed for child neglect and to advise them to ensure they are aware of their children’s whereabouts and activities in the wee hours of the morning.

* Datuk Heng Seai Kie is Wanita MCA chairman and adviser on National Unity & Integration in the Prime Minister’s Department

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.