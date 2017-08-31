Smokers have rights to legal cigarettes — Asyraff Arshad

AUGUST 31 — I have been following the development of the proposed small packs or 10 stick packs cigarettes closely and I wonder, if anyone has taken into consideration that smokers have rights too. Yes, it’s preposterous to imagine that smokers have rights, but as long as the sale of cigarettes is not banned in this country, we have rights too.

I am a smoker, and you can judge all you want, but there are close to five million of us in Malaysia. I understand the risks that I’m taking, and I also understand the reasons for stricter regulations and the ever increasing sin tax imposed on cigarettes as a way to make cigarettes less affordable and appealing to smokers as well as in attracting new smokers.

This would have worked in other countries, but not in Malaysia. As we celebrate our 60th year of Independence and marvelled how far we have come, we need to admit that this is truly a Boleh-land.

Boleh, because despite the high price, I boleh still continue to smoke, thanks to illegal cigarettes. I buy them a newsstand near the office and I see many people buy them too. At first, I felt ashamed because I always thought only blue collar workers would smoke illegal cigarettes.

When I saw people buying and selling them openly, I felt better. I didn’t enjoy them at first, but for RM5 per pack of 20, it is very attractive to continue to smoke. I used to be conscious about cost so I would try to stretch my RM15 cigarettes to two days. Now, I smoke up between one and two packs a day easily.

The argument by the NGOs against this is illogical. The "kiddie pack" they keep saying, has been in the market for a long time. I wonder if the NGOs have seen how cheap and easy it is to buy a packet of illegal cigarettes. There are RM2 packs (they taste really horrible) and there are the RM5 packs which I smoke.

The truth is, I really don’t want to smoke illegal cigarettes, but I have no choice. Yes, I should quit. And I will quit at my own time. This smaller pack cigarettes are a logical choice for me. I still pay my sin tax, and I know what’s in the stick and where they are made.

Isn’t that much better than letting us smoke illegal cigarettes?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.