Remembering the women and children of Syria on International Women’s Day — Nurul Izzah Anwar

MARCH 6 — The seven-year-long Syrian crisis has no signs of reaching a peaceful end, as highlighted by the recent deaths of hundreds of Syrians in the city of Ghouta.

This International Women’s Day, we can be rest assured that my support for Syrian innocents – especially women and children is joined by a chorus of other Malaysian voices.

I am hopeful that further engagement with the Malaysian government will result in a denouncement of state-sponsored brutality against innocent civilians trapped under the throes of war, and protection of refugees on our shores.

Syria, here I am, and I offer you my prayers for solidarity for all women and peace for all humankind in recognition of International Women’s Day.

*Nurul Izzah Anwar is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament and KEADILAN vice-president and co-election director.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.