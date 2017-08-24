Passing of a great Malaysian humanitarian — Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia

AUGUST 24 — Datuk Haji Thasleem Mohamed Ibrahim, activist and chair of National Indian Rights Action Team (NIAT) has passed away August 23, 2017 about 10.10pm. Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia(GBM) expresses our deepest condolences to Thasleem's family.

During his lifetime, Thasleem was a vocal advocate of the human rights for all Malaysians regardless of ethnicity or faith. He was also a keen educational activist, who has adopted a number of schools as well as students to help improve the lives of disadvantaged students.

Thasleem had played a key role in a number of civil society organisations, of which one of them was NIAT (National Interlok Action Team). NIAT successfully lobbied the government to drop the novel “Interlok”, which stereotyped the different races in Malaysia, as a component of the Bahasa Melayu subject in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

NIAT was later renamed as National Indian Rights Action Team and became one of the founding member organisations of GBM, a coalition of 28 NGOs. Thasleem had been very supportive of GBM’s various activities and programmes since our founding. His passing would be greatly felt within GBM.

He is a leading example of a towering Malaysian who fought for our nation.

Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will live on amongst all Malaysians who yearns for a more equitable and harmonious nation.

