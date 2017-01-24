Opposition doesn’t need a stumbling block — Puthan Perumal

JANUARY 24 — Recently Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated that the time to wait for PAS to be part of the current viable opposition pact is over.

This is probably the best news thus far.

To take a stand and letting it be known is what has been missing all this while.

PAS has been behaving as though their presence in the political scene is indispensable. While it is true that their cooperation would be useful, they seem to be against the consensus of the opposition.

In the end, the number of federal seats won is what matters.

But, if PAS proves to be a stumbling block to the rest of the opposition parties, and refuse to co-operate for the greater common goal, then it is only right that they be disregarded and be allowed to fight their cause alone.

If a three cornered battle is what is going to happen, then so be it.

There isn't much time left and this “waiting game” with PAS should end now, and I honestly hope it has.

Perhaps that was why Dr Mahathir was earlier reported to have said that there is no need to name a prime minister candidate from the opposition.

With this development, however, it is definitely time to name a candidate as the people need to know this vital name.

There has been some confusion as to the DPM candidate from the opposition which has been capitalised by the ruling government.

This issue should be laid to rest now. The opposition should not be controlled by the fear mongering that the Malays will no more have rights if another party other than Barisan Nasional comes into power and a non Malay is named as a prime minister or a deputy prime minister.

How long are Malaysians going to be held ransom to that notion which has no basis whatsoever?

If the opposition can come out strong and state which parties are part of the opposition pact, then it is only natural that the alternative government be named as well.

It has been rumoured that Dr Mahathir has somehow taken over the opposition and the likes of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang have taken a back seat.

However, does it really matter if that was even true? The important point to remember is Dr Mahathir is not vying for the prime minister post. He ia not a stumbling block. He is ensuring that there is a change in the federal government.

The opposition pact would decide the alternative government by consensus, and decide they must.

Now that PAS is out of the picture, the other opposition parties should quickly unite in terms of label and form.

Perception plays a very important role and the people must be aware of who is the opposition and their leader.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.